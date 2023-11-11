Bhopal: CM To Address Four Rallies On Diwali Day

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has four public meetings on his itinerary on Sunday when people across the state will celebrate Diwali.

Chouhan will be in Khurai, Berasia, Kukshi and Sarangpur, but other leaders are not holding any public rally on the day of Diwali.

MPCC president Kamal Nath is celebrating Diwali in Chhindwara where he is set interact with the people of his constituency.

Electioneering will come to an end in the state on November 15. This is the reason why Chouhan is going to campaign in as many constituencies as possible.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)