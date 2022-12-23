Bhopal: CM shows mirror to legislators, asks them to work for their areas

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has rolled up its sleeves and begun to work for the assembly elections to be held next year. After holding one-to-one interaction with the party legislators, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has advised them to go to their constituencies.

Chouhan held one-to-one discussion with many legislators from the Mahakaushal and Vindhya region on Friday.

He informed them about the survey report of the region and advised them to return to the winning position; else, they might lose their tickets.

Chouhan spoke separately to the legislators like Ajay Bishnoi, Rajendra Shukla, KP Tripathi, Narayan Tripathi and others. He also explained to them the reasons which have weakened their position in their respective areas.

He also informed them about certain particular castes and communities who are angry with the legislators and the reasons for it. He warned the legislators against doing anything that would tarnish the image of the party. The Chief Minister also expressed anger against Tripathi for his statements against the party.

In the survey, conducted by Chouhan, the legislators have been divided into three categories – A, B and C – on the grounds of their performance.

Chouhan urged them to work hard according to their categories. He also took feedback on the pending work, too. Chief Minister’s one-to-one interaction with the legislators will continue.