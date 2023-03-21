 Bhopal: CM reviews rain, hailstorm situation in state
Bhopal: CM reviews rain, hailstorm situation in state

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 01:51 AM IST
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal 9madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has asked officials to conduct survey of crops damaged due to hailstorm and rain that occurred in the state in last few days. He held the meeting of officials at CM house here on Monday. The crops in 20 districts have been damaged. He told officials that survey should be carried out with care and sincerity and survey teams should include officials of agriculture, revenue, panchayat and rural development departments. After conducting the survey the list should be displayed at panchayat office. If some villagers have any objection, their claimed should be noted properly. The loss of crops and livestock will be compensated as per government provision like Revenue Book Circular. The survey will continue till March 25.

