 Bhopal: CM orders suspension of Rewa discom sub-engineer,says zero tolerance policy on corruption

Chief minister reviewing Rewa district administration’s performance virtually in Bhopal | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Saying there is a zero tolerance policy on corruption Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered suspension of a sub-engineer of a power distribution company posted in Rewa on Thursday, as per officials.

CM said, “Those who gobble the money of the poor do not have the right to be in government service. They should be removed from service.”

Chief minister was reviewing Rewa district administration’s performance in the morning meeting that was held at 7 am.

Former minister Rajendra Shukla, MP Janardan Mishra, chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, principal secretaries of various departments and MLAs and officers of Rewa district virtually participated in the meeting.

CM directed the authorities to suspend the sub-engineer who gave ‘fake electricity connections’ in Hanumana area of Rewa.

He expressed displeasure over receiving 10,416 complaints related to power supply.

CM said the state government would honour the officers and employees performing better in public welfare and development work on Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day. CM said with the aim of changing the lives of the people of the state, development and public welfare activities were going on at a large scale. People's representatives, administrative officers and employees should present examples by conducting them with team spirit.

He said the aim of the Mukhya Mantri Jan Seva Abhiyan (Chief Minister Public Service Campaign) was that the common people should not have to make rounds of government offices. Every eligible person should get the benefits of the schemes easily and conveniently.

CM congratulated the district officers for the achievement of ‘Kilkari Abhiyan’ started in Rewa district for high risk pregnant women, better work in CM Helpline and cleanliness.

Under the ‘Kilkari Abhiyan’, specially developed software is being used to register high-risk pregnant mothers and provide them with necessary health check-ups and timely advice.