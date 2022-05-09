Bhopal: Class X student raped, accused arrested

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The police on Sunday arrested a person who has been accused of raping a class X student. The accused is a family friend of victim, said police.

Nishatpura Police station incharge Mahendra Singh Chouhan told media that a complaint was lodged by the girl who visited police station with her mother on Saturday evening.

As per complaint, victim and accused earlier stayed in Berasia area and the two families knew each other well.

After some time, one of the families shifted to another area but they remained in contact.

The accused would visit her house occasionally. One day, when the girl was alone at home, the accused raped her promising her to marry. After few days, the accused mounted pressure on her make the relation again. This disturbed the girl mentally.

When the mother asked the girl about her distress, she did not tell anything. When her mother checked her mobile phone, she came to know that accused made several calls.

Finally, the girl narrated her ordeal to her mother.

The mother and daughter lodged complaint with police who registered the case under Section 376 of IPC and POCSO Act against the accused and arrested him on Sunday.

