Bhopal: Class 5th & 8th exams on board pattern in MP, says CM

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in respect of the teachers at a training programme of newly appointed teachers organised at BHEL Dussehra Ground, Bhopal on Sunday. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in order to ensure quality education to children in schools across the state, examinations of class 5th and 8th will be conducted on the board pattern in government, government-recognised private and government-aided schools .

Besides, internal assessment will also be conducted regularly in these schools. It is the responsibility of the teachers to shape the future of the children, said the chief minister addressing 15,000 newly-hired teachers at a training programme organised at BHEL Dussehra Ground by departments of school education and tribal affairs.

Teacher being presented citation letter at Teachers’ Training programme at Dussehra Maidan, BHEL in Bhopal, on Sunday | FP

He hailed the teachers for being the architects of a child's future and said his government will provide all support to make the education system in the state the best in the country. Earlier, addressing the teachers, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that they are not just government servants but nation builders. He said that education should not be limited to imparting knowledge. Students should be equipped with skills, too, so that they don’t remain unemployed. At the outset Chouhan went down on his knees to greet the teachers.

Teachers at a training programme at Dussehra Maidan, BHEL in Bhopal, on Sunday | FP

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressing training programme of newly appointed teachers at BHEL Dussehra Ground, Bhopal on Sunday. | FP

He said that the state government would leave no stone unturned to maintain the honour and respect of the teachers. Adequate provision has been made in the National Education Policy for skill education. It is most important to give the values of a good citizen to the students, said Chouhan. He said 82% of cases of rape involve persons known to the victims and 6% are close relatives and family members. This underlines the importance of giving ‘Sanskars’ to the students, which is something that only teachers can do. The teachers should take a vow that their students will be patriotic, honest, dutiful, caring, respectful towards women and parents and helpful, he added.

Teacher being presented citation letter at Teachers’ Training programme at Dussehra Maidan, BHEL in Bhopal, on Sunday |

He mentioned the practical points of the teaching process through inspirational stories of Swami Vivekananda, Dr. Radhakrishnan and Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar. Also, sharing the experiences of his own school days, he stressed on the need for effective teacher-parents communication and also to have open dialogue with the students.

Underlining the need to give education to the students in their language, the chief minister said that this would build their confidence and also instill pride. He also said that teachers must work towards removing the fear of the English language among students. Arrangements are being made to start medical studies in Hindi in the state, said CM.

Read Also Bhopal: CM takes potshots at education system during Cong regime