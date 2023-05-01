Bhopal: Class 12 student raped, accused arrested

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The MP Nagar police have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly raping a Class 12 student at his house in the city, the police said.

The police added that the survivor had met the accused at a bar in Bhopal.

Station house officer (SHO) of MP Nagar police station Sudhir Arjaria said that the survivor was a 17-year-old girl, a student of Class 12. She had met a man identified as Rahul Meena at a bar in Bhopal almost a month ago.

After duo struck a friendship, they began hanging out together. Meena then took her to a bar in Bhopal on April 17, where both of them consumed alcohol. The survivor told the police that Meena then took her to his house where he allegedly raped her.

She added that when she tried to escape, Meena threatened her with dire consequences. When he again mounted pressure on her for physical relations, she mustered courage and lodged a complaint against him.

The accused Meena has been arrested, SHO Arjaria said.