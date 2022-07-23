Bhopal: Class 10 CBSE results; city toppers want to become space scientist, enter IIT

Mansi Pillai and Yashna Badiye |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Yashna Badiye and Mansi Pillai have scored highest marks in the city in the class 10 CBSE examinations. Both have obtained 497 marks out of 500 (99.4%).

Yashna’s father is a government official and her mother is a homemaker. She did not attend coaching classes and depended on sample question papers given by her school. A student of Sagar Public School, Saket Nagar, Yashna will opt for physics, chemistry, maths in class 11 and aims to enter IIT.

She used to study for about two hours a day during the early days of the academic session. As exams drew close, she increased her study hours to six. Writing poems and listening to songs were her stress-busters. Her success mantra is to focus on your goal, work hard and never give up.

The other city topper Mansi Pillai of St Joseph’s Convent in Arera Colony wants to become a space scientist. “I developed interest in space after hearing about Kalpana Chawala when I was in class 7,” she says. Her father works for an MNC while her mother is a teacher.

Aarna Sharma, from Sagar Public School, Gandhi Nagar, has scored 99.2%. She studied NCERT books and also solved sample papers. Later, she devoted 8 to 9 hours a day to studies.

Aarna, whose father is a doctor in a government hospital and mother is a teacher in Kendriya Vidyalaya Number 2, wants to study in IIT. During breaks from her gruelling study schedule, she relaxed by talking and playing with her family members.

Sanvi Rai of DPS, Kolar, has also scored 99.2% per cent marks. She wants to become a doctor. She credits her success to multiple revisions and regular studies. Her parents, Neerendras Kumar Rai and Ruchi Singh, are doctors. She is preparing for NEET.

Other top notchers

St Joseph’s Co-ed

Sarthak Jain - 98.4%

Ishani Jokarkar - 98.2%

Campion School, Arera Colony

Aakarsh Sinha - 97.6%

Ridham Saxena - 97.8%

Harshit Garga - 97.44%

St Joseph’s Convent, Idgah Hills

Jihi Mamtani - 98.2%

Riya Israni- 98.2%

Jiya Patel- 98.2%

Students of St Mary's School excel

All the students of class X, XII of St Mary's Convent School have cleared the examinations conducted by Central Board of Secondary Education. The results of class X, XII were declared on Friday.

In class XII, 19 students scored 90% and above and six students obtained 100 out 100 in Sanskrit, mathematics, accountancy, business studies and information practices. Devansh Gupta of commerce stream is the school topper with 97.8% marks. Sparsh Agarwal of science stream secured second place with 97.2%. The third topper is Aadi Jain of maths stream with 96.8%.

In class X, 25 students scored 90% and above. The school toppers are Samarth Gupta (97.6%), Vidyanshi Jain (96.2%) and Latika Sharma (96%).