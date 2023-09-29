 Bhopal: City To Witness Metro’s Trial Run On October 3
Trial to be on Sep 30 in Indore

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 29, 2023, 12:37 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Metro’s trial run will be on October 3 in Bhopal while it will be on September 30 in Indore. Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (MPMRC) MD Manish Singh appraised Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan about the dates for trials through video conferencing on Thursday.

MD Singh said that world class technology has been used for the metro train. Advanced quality coaches have been manufactured. All necessary works have been completed before the metro trial run in the capital. Preparations are being made for the trial run from Rani Kamalapati Railway Station to Subhash Nagar in Bhopal. Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh and public representatives will be present in the trial run in Bhopal.

In Indore, along with CM Chouhan, MP Shankar Lalwani and other public representatives will be present in the trial run programme. The trial in Indore will be of 6 kilometres. The metro train will have three rakes. Its total passenger capacity will be 900. In future, 25 metro trains will operate in Indore which will carry around seven lakh passengers.

