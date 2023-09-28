 Bhopal: Woman BMC Employee Raped By Pan Kiosk Owner
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 28, 2023, 11:50 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old employee at Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) was allegedly raped by a man who operates a pan kiosk in city, the police said on Thursday. The police added that they are probing the case and no arrest has been made.

Investigating officer (IO) Urmila Ahirwar said that the survivor woman was unmarried. Two years ago, she had befriended a man named Rahul who owns a pan kiosk. In 2021, Rahul went to the woman’s house and allegedly raped her by threatening her. Later, he forced the woman to have a live-in relationship with her and promised to marry her too. On Tuesday, when the woman mounted pressure on Rahul for marriage, he refused.

The survivor woman then approached Kamla Nagar police and lodged a complaint against Rahul. Police said investigation was on.

