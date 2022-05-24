Bhopal: City to get another DNA forensic science lab

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Director General of Police, Sudhir Saxena has instructed the officials to set up one more DNA forensic science lab in Bhopal.

Currently DNA-FSL labs are operational in Sagar, Bhopal and in Indore. The DGP on Tuesday asked the additional director general (technical services) GP Singh and FSL director Sashikant Shukla to establish one more lab in Bhopal to ease the pressure on the current operative labs .

The DGP inspected the regional FSL situated in Bhadbhada area and reviewed the operations at the lab on Tuesday, said the officials. The top cop also reviewed the working of the different labs of the state and asked the officials to finish the pending cases within the time frame. He also directed to purchase equipment needed in the labs as early as possible.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 11:23 PM IST