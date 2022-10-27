e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Chlorine gas leaks from cylinder installed in water plant, no casualties reported

Upon getting the information about the incident, Medical Education Minister Vishwas Kailash Sarang reached the spot and took stock of the situation. He also gave instructions to the officials concerned.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 27, 2022, 12:39 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A minor gas leakage was reported from a chlorine tank installed for cleaning water at Idgah Hills area in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Wednesday, an official said.

Meanwhile, no casualties were reported in the incident.

Bhopal Collector, Avinash Lavania said that efforts were on to control the leakage of the gas. "There was no stampede-like situation and nobody was seriously injured in the incident. Only a few people were taken to the hospital on a precautionary basis. He had talked to the doctors, there was nothing to worry about," he added.

"There was no issue related to the expiry date of the cylinder. It was fully functional. Since we work with cylinders in our daily life, there is a possibility of such incidents once in a few years," the collector said.

Upon getting the information about the incident, Medical Education Minister Vishwas Kailash Sarang reached the spot and took stock of the situation. He also gave instructions to the officials concerned.

Later on, minister Sarang reached Hamidia Hospital to know about the health condition of the people affected by the gas leakage.

