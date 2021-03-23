Bhopal: Chief minister launches Meri Suraksha, Mera Mask campaign to combat coronavirus

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday launched Sankalp, a campaign to raise awareness about Covid-19, and appealed to people to follow important steps such as wearing masks and social distancing to protect themselves.

While launching the campaign in Bhawani Chowk area of Old Bhopal, Chouhan said it is necessary for everyone to unite to defeat the deadly virus. The chief minister drew circles in front of shops to ensure social distancing in market areas and also urged people to follow the campaign's Meri Suraksha, Mera Mask motto.

The second wave of COVID-19 has arrived and any negligence will prove costly to people, he said. Chouhan urged social organisations and religious heads to cooperate in the campaign by ensuring that there is no crowding during the upcoming festive season.