Bhopal: Chants of Pakistan Zindabad in Yatra kicks up row

The Bharat Jodo Yatra has entered MP after two days rest | ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The entry of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh has heated up politics in the state. The Bharatiya Janata party has alleged that there were chants of Pakistan Zindabad during the Yatra and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has ordered a probe into it.

The BJP leaders have launched a scathing attack on the Congress through their tweets. According to reports, the video was from Khandwa. The BJP said that it was released from the Congress’s twitter account, but it was deleted.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh replied to the allegations, saying that the BJP was upset about the success of the Yatra, and this was the reason that the BJP had released a morphed video to defame the Yatra.

Ramesh further said that legal action would be taken against the BJP leaders and that the Congress was ready to deal with such issues.

Chauhan said that those who had raised such slogans like would not be spared and he wanted to know whether the chants were meant for uniting India or for breaking the country. “You have already broken India; do you want to break it again?” Chauhan said.

President of the BJP’s state unit VD Sharma said that the Congress’s mindset to break India had again cropped up. Minister Vishvas Sarang said that it was an issue of treason and that action would be taken against everyone. The members of “tukde, tukde gang” have been found in the Yatra, he said.

Second controversy after Savarkar issue

Rahul Gandhi’s comments on Veer Savarkar kicked up a row in Maharashtra. The controversy deepened after chants of Pakistan Zindabad were raised during the Yatra. But Rahul Gandhi has yet to make any statement on the issue.