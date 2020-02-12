Bhopal: CERT to arrive on Monday to clear stand on pending reports of e-tender scam

BHOPAL: CERT-In team is arriving here on Monday to clear its stand on denying having any pending report or data in connection with the e-tendering scam.

Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) assertion had left the EOW authorities in a fix as the agency has been eagerly waiting for the report in six cases for around a year. The EOW, investigating multi crore e-tender scam, till date has registered nine cases and charge sheet in three were filed in the court. For remaining six cases, the EOW is waiting for report from (CERT-In)-for over a year. However, the CERT-In claim that it has handed over all reports and has no pending data prompted the EOW director general Sushovan Banerjee to rush to CERT-In headquarter in Delhi to clear the matter.

The CERT-In team was to arrive in Bhopal on Thursday to clear the issue, however, their visit has been now postponed to Monday. The rescheduling of their visit too raised many eyebrows. Talking to Free Press, Banerjee confirmed that CERT-In team will now be coming on Monday. Even if the CERT-In claims that it doesn’t has any data, the EOW which has the master copy of the server can hand over the required details again. The team arriving on Monday can make another copies and deliver the desired report.