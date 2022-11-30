Bhopal: Centre says 'no' to promoting all 2009 batch IPS officers as DIGs in Madhya Pradesh

Vallabh Bhawan Bhopal |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The Centre has turned down the Madhya Pradesh government's proposal to promote all the 26 SP-rank officers of 2009 batch as DIGs saying ‘there is no such provision in the rules’.

The government had proposed to promote the 26 SPs as DIGs even though there were only 11 vacancies. Of the 26 IPS officers, four are direct recruits while 22 are promotees from the State Police Service (SPS). The promotion of two DIGs and the retirement of two others next month will increase the number of vacancies to 15 as on January 1, 2023.

In a letter addressed to the state chief secretary, the Union home ministry under secretary D K Ghosh said that there was no provision for promoting a higher number of officers than the vacant posts. This means that only 15 of the 26 SPs will be promoted, while the rest will continue to serve as SPs.

The Department Promotion Committee (DPC) for IPS officers of Madhya Pradesh cadre had met on November 25. The committee had cleared promotion of 1988 batch officers as ADGs, of 2005 batch officers as IGs and 2009 batch officers as DIGs.

Vivek Sharma, Sajid Farid Shapoo and Anshuman Yadav (all IGs) will be promoted as ADGs. Yadav is on deputation to the Central Government hence the state only needs two vacant posts of ADGs. Sushant Saxena and Dr Ashish of the 2005 batch will be elevated as IGs.

The problem was only with the SPs of the 2009 batch, whose numbers exceeded the vacant posts. The state government wanted to promote all the 26 officers as DIGs. The government's proposal to the Centre said that 16 posts were vacant. It had sought permission to promote the remaining 10 officers too. However, the Centre declined the request.

15 SP rank officers to be promoted: The 2006 batch IPS officers who will be promoted include Tarun Nayak, Navneet Bhasin, Rudolf Alverage, Amit Singh, Shashikant Shukla, Santosh Singh Gour, Mukesh Kumar Shrivastava, Sunil Kumar Pandey, Omprakash Tripathi, Monika Shukla, Manoj Kumar Singh, Sunil Kumar Jain, Avdesh Kumar Goswami,, Mahesh Chandra Jain and Savita Sohane.

11 officers who will have to wait: Those who will be retained as SPs are Manoj Kumar Shrivastava, DR Teniwar, Anita Malviya, Saket Pandy, Amit Sanghi, TK Vidhyarthi, Satyendra Kumar Shukla, Virendra Kumar Singh, Prashant Khare, Atul Singh and Manish Kumar Agarwal.