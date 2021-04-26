Bhopal: Celebrated novelist-playwright Manzoor Ahtesham dies of Covid- 19

BHOPAL: A Hindi novelist, short story writer and playwright, Padma Shri Manzoor Ahtesham, died of Covid-19 at a hospital in Bhopal late on Sunday night. Ahtesham, who had begun his literary career with the story, ëRamzan Mein Ek Mautí, departed for his heavenly abode in the sacred month of Ramzan.

The 73-year-old author, who was admitted to the local Parul Hospital some days ago after getting infected with Covid-19, wrote many novels, short stories and plays. He was not keeping well for the past many months. His wife had passed away in December last year due to Covid-19. He leaves behind two daughters.

Born in Bhopal, Manzoor Ahtesham was a prominent name in the field of Hindi literature. The Padma Shri was conferred on him in 2003. He is also the recipient of the Shrikant Verma Samman, Vagheshwari Award, Bharatiya Bhasha Samman and Pahal Samman. A three-day drama festival, ëParv-3, based on the dramatic adaptations of his stories and novels, was organised at Ravindra Bhawan on March 3-5 this year. He had command over the Hindi, Urdu and English languages.