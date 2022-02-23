Bhopal: CBI court orders 7-years of imprisonment to 5 persons in Vyapam scam case

BHOPAL: Special court of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Bhopal has sentenced five accused of the Vyapam-related police recruitment scam to seven years of imprisonment, said CBI counsel on Wednesday.

CBI counsel Suchil Kumar Pandey informed media that Vyapam has conducted the police recruitment exam on September 30, 2012. It was alleged that the three candidates had contacted middlemen and had paid the amount to pass the exam. The middlemen arranged the impersonators and they appeared in the exam in place of original candidates.

The matter was reported to police and the special task force had conducted the investigation. Later, the Supreme Court order to hand over the matter to CBI for investigation. The case was registered under Sections 419,420,467,468 and 471 of IPC.

To hear the case, 58 witnesses were called in the court, 168 documents were examined and 19 articles were read. The court has sentenced three candidates Anek Ram Khare, Girraj Singh and Narsingh, including the two impersonators Raju Kumar and Naval Kumar, to seven years of imprisonment. A penalty of Rs 10,000 was imposed on all the seven accused of the case.

Four middlemen were freed because of lack of evidence.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 10:48 PM IST