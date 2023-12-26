Bhopal: Caretaker Raped On Marriage Pretext, Accused On The Run

Representative Image | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A widow who worked as a caretaker of a child was lured and raped on pretext of marriage. Ayodhya Nagar police have registered a case of rape against the accused, said police here on Monday. The accused is on the run.

The police informed that 47-year-old woman lost husband and worked as a caretaker to make ends meet. She was appointed by resident Nipun Sharma who had separated from wife and was living with son in the area. The victim was working as a caretaker since 2021.

Sharma told her that he would get divorce from his wife soon and he would marry her. On this basis, he made physical relations with the woman.

But years passed and whenever she asked for marriage, the accused would beat her. Upset with his behaviour, she approached police and filed the complaint. The police have registered the case against the accused under IPC and have started investigation.

Minor Raped, Consumes Poison In Damoh, Accused In Custody

A Class 10 student was raped by her minor neighbour in Damoh district on Sunday. The girl consumed poison and has been admitted to the hospital, the police said on Monday.

Tejgarh police station incharge Dharmendra Upadhaya said girl’s parents had gone to attend a function on Sunday night and she was alone at her home. Her 17-year-old neighbour entered the house and raped her. After the incident, the minor drank insecticide kept in the house.

When the girl's condition deteriorated, people nearby took notice and informed her parents. The victim's family took the girl to Damoh District Hospital where the girl informed the police that she was raped.

The medical examination confirmed that the minor was raped, after which police registered a case under POCSO Act. The police have taken the accused into custody.