Bhopal: Carbon dioxide emissions are needed to be cut by nearly 40% by 2030, says Prof Ravindranath

Prof NH Ravindranath delivering lecture on ‘Global and National Efforts to Address Climate Change in Bhopal on Monday. | FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Professor, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru Prof NH Ravindranath stressed on the need of reducing green house gas or carbon dioxide emissions by nearly 40% by 2030.

He was delivering the 5th Mahesh Buch Remembrance Lecture on ‘Global and National Efforts to Address Climate Change’, organised by National Centre for Human Settlements & Environment & Friends of Environment and Regional Museum of Natural History, Bhopal.

The programme started with paying tributes to late Dr MN Buch. Dr Ram Prasad, former principal chief conservator of Forest, Govt of Madhya Pradesh, chaired the session.

Dr Ravindranath said, “Climate change is one of the biggest environmental and developmental challenges, facing human society and natural ecosystems. Earth has already warmed by 1.1 to 1.2 degree centigrade. Addressing climate change requires stabilizing global mean warming to below 1.5 degree centigrade by reducing green house gas or carbon dioxide emissions by nearly 40 percent by 2030 and achieve net zero carbon emissions by around mid century.”

He said climate change had reached the public debate, mass media and political decision makers at national and global level, though not yet at state and district level. India submitted its National Determined Contributions, describing the voluntary commitment, to reduce Green House Gas emissions and promote adaptation to climate change.

“India has committed to take its non-fossil energy capacity to 500 GW and will meet 50 percent of its energy requirements from renewable energy by 2030. By 2030 carbon intensity of its economy will also be reduced by more than 45%. By the year 2070, India will achieve the target of net zero”, he added.

Chairing the session, former PCCF of Madhya Pradesh Dr Ram Prasad stressed upon local action and participation of people in reducing climate change impact.

He said, “We have to adopt an environmental friendly consumption pattern and protect trees to allow them to absorb Carbon dioxide, one of major causes of global warming and climate change.”