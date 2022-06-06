e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Heat wave returns; likely to prevail in 20 districts of MP

Rain activities may start from June 10 but monsoon to arrive by 15: Met office

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 06, 2022, 10:44 PM IST
Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 43.1 degree Celsius on Monday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Monsoon is likely to hit Madhya Pradesh around June 15. However, rain activities may start from June 10, according to Meteorological department officials. With marginal fluctuation in temperature, the current heat wave will continue in the state, officials added.

Yellow alert has been issued for heat wave in 20 districts like Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Datia, Morena, Sheopur, Bhind, Rajgarh, Balaghat, Umaria,  Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Sagar, Damoh, Panna, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, and Niwari.

In the last 24 hour, Nowgong, Satna, Malajhkhand, Khajuraho, Damoh, Rajgarh, Gwalior and Datia have been experiencing blistering heat waves.

At the temperature front, Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 43.1 degree Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 29.6 degree Celsius  Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 40.7 degree Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 26.0 degree Celsius.

According to the meteorological department, Cyclonic circulation is over the Central part of Pakistan. Another cyclonic circulation is over Bangladesh and adjoining areas. A cyclonic circulation is over the south coast of Andhra Pradesh. A trough is extending from Bihar to Rayalaseema across Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

Cities                             day temp(deg/cel)

  • Nowgong                                46.0

  • Khajuraho                               46.0

  • Damoh                                    45.5

  • Satna                                      45.4

  •  Gwalior                                   44.9

  • Jabalpur                                  44.4

  • Sidhi                                        44.2

  • Rewa                                       44.2

  • Rajgarh                                   44.1

  • Sagar                                      44.0

  • Guna                                       43.6

  • Raisen                                     43.6

  • Tikamgarh                              43.5

  • Bhopal                                    43.1

  • Hoshangabad                         43.1

  • Mandla                                   43.0

