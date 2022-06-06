Bhopal: Heat wave returns; likely to prevail in 20 districts of MP

Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 43.1 degree Celsius on Monday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Monsoon is likely to hit Madhya Pradesh around June 15. However, rain activities may start from June 10, according to Meteorological department officials. With marginal fluctuation in temperature, the current heat wave will continue in the state, officials added.

Yellow alert has been issued for heat wave in 20 districts like Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Datia, Morena, Sheopur, Bhind, Rajgarh, Balaghat, Umaria, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Sagar, Damoh, Panna, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, and Niwari.

In the last 24 hour, Nowgong, Satna, Malajhkhand, Khajuraho, Damoh, Rajgarh, Gwalior and Datia have been experiencing blistering heat waves.

At the temperature front, Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 43.1 degree Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 29.6 degree Celsius Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 40.7 degree Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 26.0 degree Celsius.

According to the meteorological department, Cyclonic circulation is over the Central part of Pakistan. Another cyclonic circulation is over Bangladesh and adjoining areas. A cyclonic circulation is over the south coast of Andhra Pradesh. A trough is extending from Bihar to Rayalaseema across Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

