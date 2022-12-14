Bhopal: Car lifters crush two including owner of stolen vehicle

e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Car lifters crush two including owner of stolen vehicle

The incident occurred in Awadhpuri area of Bhopal. The loading vehicle was stolen from Patera village of Vidisha district in wee hours of Wednesday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 11:19 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A group of car lifters crushed two persons under the wheels of a stolen loading vehicle. The deceased included the vehicle owner among the dead, the police said on Wednesday.

Police station incharge Shivraj Singh Chouhan told Free Press that Raj Banskar (17) and Deepak Banskar (28), residents of Patera village, Vidisha, died on the spot.

When the owner of the vehicle came to know of it, two youths Deepak and Raj began to search for it on a motorcycle.

As they neared Bhopal, they saw the vehicle and began to chase it. In the process, they tried to stop it near the ecological park.

Nevertheless, instead of stopping the vehicle, the driver ran over the bikers who sustained severe injuries in the incident. The passers-by sent them to hospital where they died. The police registered a case and launched search for the killers.

