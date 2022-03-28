Bhopal: Candidates gherao Vyapam office, demand probe in TET, constable recruitment exam

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Scores of candidates gheroed the office Professional Examination Board (PEB) that was earlier known as Vyapam on Monday and demanded probe into Teachersí Eligibility Test (TET) and police constable recruitment examination results.

Complaints of irregularities were received from across the state but when the candidates formed social media groups, they came to know that in constable recruitment exam, candidates with low marks were selected while those who obtained higher marks were left out, said a candidate protesting at Vyapam office.

Not only the constablesí recruitment, candidates alleged irregularities in Teachers Eligibility Test as well. In constablesí recruitment, the PEB hasnít issued the cut-off marks. Why? They havenít placed selection list in public domain. Things have not been transparent in recruitment exam, said another candidate wishing not to be named. He had come from Shajapur to protest.

According to another candidate, an official took protestors inside saying that they could meet administrative controller DK Agarwal. After they went inside, they were told that Agarwal had proceeded on leave.

ìThe officials took our memorandum but did not commit anything on investigating the irregularities in TET and constablesí recruitment test,î said the candidate.

The candidates came from Vidisha, Indore, Rewa, Jabalpur, Raisen and about dozen more districts. They said that they formed WhatsApp groups and would intensify protest if government would avoid investigating their complaints.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 10:37 PM IST