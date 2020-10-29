Bhopal: Called SP candidate to withdraw the nomination, offered coroprator’s ticket, admits Digvijaya

BHOPAL: The former chief minister accepted to have asked the Samajwadi Party candidate from Gwalior Roshan Mirza to withdraw his nomination. The ex-CM was interacting with the media persons while on tour to Biora constituency on Thursday. Singh also accepted to have offered Mirza corporator’s ticket in the civic body elections.

Mirza, a Congress member, was annoyed over being ‘ignored’ in the party and he wanted to contest the by-election, said Singh. Morza left Congress and joined SP and ‘It was my responsibility to bring him back to the party’ said the Senior Congress leader, adding that the voice in the audio is his. Earlier, Mirza had alleged that the Congress was pressuring him to withdraw his nomination. He released an audio clip in which former chief minister Digvijaya Singh is heard asking him to withdraw his nomination. Singh is heard saying that Mirza will be given a ticket for the post of corporator. The audio clipping was made when Mirza was filing nomination.

Meanwhile, Singh also attacked Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia for making baseless allegations against him.

Replying to Lok Sabha member Pragya Singh Thakur allegation that Singh accused her of spreading saffron terrorism and even wanted her to kneel down before him, the Congress leader said that when she was arrested, Shivraj Singh Chouhan was the CM and when she was sent to jail at that time too Chouhan was the CM, but she did not utter any words for CM Chouhan. Refuting her allegations, saind said, “I never asked her to kneel down before me”.