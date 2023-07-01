 Bhopal: C-20 Summit From Today, 10 Sessions To Be Held
Bhopal: C-20 Summit From Today, 10 Sessions To Be Held

C-20 India 2023 is one of the official Engagement Groups of the G20 that provides a platform for Civil Society Organisations around the world to voice people's aspirations to the world leaders in G-20.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 01, 2023, 01:27 AM IST
Bhopal: C-20 Summit From Today, 10 Sessions To Be Held

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day C-20 summit will begin on Saturday. During the two-day session, 10 sessions will be conducted, president of Indian Council for Cultural Relations Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe to media persons here on Friday.

Minister Science and Technology and MSME Om Prakash Saklecha will inaugurate the programme.

Officials including Director General, Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, HE Mohamed Haji Al Khoori, National Coordinator Sewa – Sense of Service, Philanthropy and Volunteerism CEO, ISRN, Santosh Gupta and Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe will address the inaugural session. One on first day, six sessions will be held and on the second day, four sessions will be held.

