Bhopal: Builder Raghvendra Singh’s anticipatory bail rejected

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The anticipatory bail of builder and Faith Cricket Cub founder Raghvendra Singh Tomar was rejected on Monday.

The special court, which deals with Enforcement Directorate cases, had issued arrest warrant against builder Tomar in connection with money laundering case against sacked IAS Joshi couple registered under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The Enforcement Directorate investigation revealed that Tomar had links with Joshi couple.

Advocate Prashant Harne who appeared on behalf of Tomar, said, “We will move High Court. Special Judge Dharmendra Tada has rejected the anticipatory bail. There is no evidence against Tomar.”

In 1995, HM Joshi, father of Arvind Joshi (IAS), had purchased land in Ratibad, Neelbad and Raghvendra had raised construction on it. “During I-T search against Joshi couple, no one investigated the construction as it was legally clear. Unfortunately, it is being targeted now,” Harne added.

