Bhopal: BSSS IAS’s maiden foundation day celebrated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BSSS Institute of Advanced Studies (BSSS IAS), Bhopal celebrated its maiden foundation day on Tuesday.

The BSSSIAS was established by the Archdiocese of Bhopal and con-funded by the Bhopal School of Social Science to meet the educational requirements of the changing business scenario henceforth striving constantly to make a landmark in the field of Management education.

Fr. John P J, Executive Director, BSSS IAS presented the Report in which he sketched out the details of the laurels achieved by the institute within a year of its inception. He reiterated that faculty members of the institute have contributed to the academic field by publishing books and research papers.

Girish Agarwaal, Promoter Director of Dainik Bhaskar Group, was the chief guest and Archbishop of Bhopal and chairman of BSSS IAS, AAS Durairaj presided over the function. Durairaj said to set the road map for the institute with a specific time frame of five years.

Agarwaal , an alumnus of BSSS College emphasised that young managers should try to develop diverse skill sets in order to meet the challenges of the ever-evolving business world. He reiterated that in the coming years the focus should be on innovation and constructive decisions to ensure our resilience and readiness to emerge as an economic power with more focus on “Make in India for the World”.

Agarwaal announced the best paper awards of the National Conference titled Resurging Indian Economy by 2030: Transcending Traditional Management Practices which was held on July 28, 2022.