 Bhopal: BSc Student Kills Self
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: BSc Student Kills Self

Bhopal: BSc Student Kills Self

The incident came to light on Sunday night when his sister went to his room to give him food and found him hanging.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, February 13, 2024, 07:48 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal: BSc Student Kills Self | IANS

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A first-year BSc student allegedly died by suicide at his house in Kamla Nagar on Sunday evening. The deceased was identified as Arvind Mahawar, 22, a student of a private college. He used to reside with his mother and sister in Nehru Nagar.

The elder brother of the deceased Ravindra told police that Arvind had removed his display picture from WhatsApp account and had deleted all his social media accounts too.

The incident came to light on Sunday night when his sister went to his room to give him food and found him hanging. She informed her mother and the duo called the police. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, due to which the reason behind his extreme step could not be ascertained.

Read Also
MP: Poisonous Toddy Kills Mother, Her 8-Year-Old Son Battles For Life
article-image

Bhopal: Two Held For Theft, Goods Worth Rs 20L Seized

The Bagsewaniya police on Monday arrested two persons on charges of theft. They had committed theft at many places earlier, the police said. They used car to commit theft. Stolen goods worth Rs 20 lakh and their car was seized from accused.

The police, after sifting through CCTV cameras installed in the area, identified two suspects, who would arrive in a hatchback car. Picking up clues from there, the police arrested Vinod Raghuwanshi and Naman Vanwale. When questioned strictly, they confessed to committing thefts at 25 houses in Bhopal including those located in Bagsewaniya, Piplani and Katara Hills.

Read Also
MP: 4th Accused Nabbed From Ratlam For Operating Shell Company In Mumbai
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Devda Presents Vote On Account Of ₹1,45,000 Cr

MP: Devda Presents Vote On Account Of ₹1,45,000 Cr

Marital Disputes: 10 Cases Where Dads Didn’t Pay Kids’ School Fees Solved In 1 Month

Marital Disputes: 10 Cases Where Dads Didn’t Pay Kids’ School Fees Solved In 1 Month

Bhopal: No Change In Curriculum For Class 5 To 8

Bhopal: No Change In Curriculum For Class 5 To 8

MP Polity: Congress District Unit Head, Former MLA Join BJP

MP Polity: Congress District Unit Head, Former MLA Join BJP

Ajnal River May Change Course Due To Harda Blast: Experts

Ajnal River May Change Course Due To Harda Blast: Experts