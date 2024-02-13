Bhopal: BSc Student Kills Self | IANS

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A first-year BSc student allegedly died by suicide at his house in Kamla Nagar on Sunday evening. The deceased was identified as Arvind Mahawar, 22, a student of a private college. He used to reside with his mother and sister in Nehru Nagar.

The elder brother of the deceased Ravindra told police that Arvind had removed his display picture from WhatsApp account and had deleted all his social media accounts too.

The incident came to light on Sunday night when his sister went to his room to give him food and found him hanging. She informed her mother and the duo called the police. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, due to which the reason behind his extreme step could not be ascertained.

Bhopal: Two Held For Theft, Goods Worth Rs 20L Seized

The Bagsewaniya police on Monday arrested two persons on charges of theft. They had committed theft at many places earlier, the police said. They used car to commit theft. Stolen goods worth Rs 20 lakh and their car was seized from accused.

The police, after sifting through CCTV cameras installed in the area, identified two suspects, who would arrive in a hatchback car. Picking up clues from there, the police arrested Vinod Raghuwanshi and Naman Vanwale. When questioned strictly, they confessed to committing thefts at 25 houses in Bhopal including those located in Bagsewaniya, Piplani and Katara Hills.