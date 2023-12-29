Bhopal: BMHRC Gets OPD For Children With Autism, Physical & Mental Disorder | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (BMHRC) has started treating children battling physical and mental disorders. Development delay in children, down syndrome, autism, attention deficit hyper disorder, intellectual disability is being treated through occupational therapy at the medical facility.

A dedicated OPD of Occupational Therapy Department has been started at the hospital which will remain operations on Tuesdays from 9 am to 4 pm and on Saturdays from 9 am to 2 pm.

Dr Manisha Shrivastava, director in-charge, BMHRC said, “In the last few years, the number of children suffering from neuro-developmental disorders like autism and related disorders has increased significantly.

Occupation therapy is very effective in treating these disorders. Adults and elderly people will also be treated through occupational therapy in OPD.

And rehabilitation of various neurological diseases (like stroke), psychiatric diseases (like dementia and cognitive deficits) can be possible by occupational therapy as it helps in improving behaviour, identification of objects, cognitive perceptual skills and facilitates better understanding and learning ability of a person.”