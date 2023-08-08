 Bhopal: BMC Lodges Complaints Against Nailing Adverts On Trees
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: BMC Lodges Complaints Against Nailing Adverts On Trees

Bhopal: BMC Lodges Complaints Against Nailing Adverts On Trees

Environmentalists raise concern.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 08, 2023, 08:20 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: BMC Lodges Complaints Against Nailing Adverts On Trees | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After environmentalists raised voice against nailing advertisements on trees trunks, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) lodged complaint at police stations under Prevention of Defacement of Property Act.

Some of the advertisements nailed to trees include - PG centres, PAN cardmakers, to-let boards, home food service, tuition classes for school and college students.

Trees near bus shelters are more vulnerable as many think that it catches attention of crowd waiting for buses. Unlike flexes and banners, it is difficult to remove them as they are firmly nailed to tree trunks.

Read Also
Indore: DAVV Receives Over 6,000 Registrations For CUET Counselling
article-image

The BMC has launched drive to remove illegal flexes, banners and hoardings, paper posters nailed to tree trunks.

BMC has lodged complaint against violators at three police stations under Prevention of Defacement of Property Act.

Complaint has been lodged against The Education Factory (Indrapuri) for its flex at Ayappa Mandir, Kali Badi Road, and Chaska Momos for its advertisement in Saket Nagar.

Similarly, Randeep Coaching classes’ advertisement was at Vijay Market. Complaint was lodged at Govindpura police station.

Read Also
Bhopal: Bhind Collector Initiates To Hold Public Hearing In Tehsil Office Instead Of Dist HQ To...
article-image

Another complaint has been lodged against Shiv Tent House and catering for its advertisement at Regal Homes at Piplani police station. Complaints against Balaji Automobiles and services and Jai Bholenath Tiffin centre have been lodged at Awadhpuri police station.

Uma Shankar Tiwari, environmentalist and resident of Bagmugalia, said, “We are demanding removal of hoardings banners to protect the trees. Privates parties consider this as a free-of-cost advertising platform. Nailing posters, flexes and pamphlets on trees is cheapest way to advertise.”

Read Also
TMC MP Derek O'Brien Suspended From RS For Remainder Of Parliament Session (WATCH)
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Mission Indra Dhanush Begins In Narmadapuram

MP: Mission Indra Dhanush Begins In Narmadapuram

MP: Private Schools’ Help Sought To Raise Voters’ Awareness In Morena

MP: Private Schools’ Help Sought To Raise Voters’ Awareness In Morena

MP: Mithi Gobindram School Students Excel In Speech Contest Organised By Railway Ministry

MP: Mithi Gobindram School Students Excel In Speech Contest Organised By Railway Ministry

MP: 78K Families In Sehore Waiting For Houses Under PM’s Scheme

MP: 78K Families In Sehore Waiting For Houses Under PM’s Scheme

'Case Registered Against Unknown Persons, Action Will Be Taken': Narottam Mishra On Stone Pelting...

'Case Registered Against Unknown Persons, Action Will Be Taken': Narottam Mishra On Stone Pelting...