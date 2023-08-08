Bhopal: BMC Lodges Complaints Against Nailing Adverts On Trees | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After environmentalists raised voice against nailing advertisements on trees trunks, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) lodged complaint at police stations under Prevention of Defacement of Property Act.

Some of the advertisements nailed to trees include - PG centres, PAN cardmakers, to-let boards, home food service, tuition classes for school and college students.

Trees near bus shelters are more vulnerable as many think that it catches attention of crowd waiting for buses. Unlike flexes and banners, it is difficult to remove them as they are firmly nailed to tree trunks.

The BMC has launched drive to remove illegal flexes, banners and hoardings, paper posters nailed to tree trunks.

BMC has lodged complaint against violators at three police stations under Prevention of Defacement of Property Act.

Complaint has been lodged against The Education Factory (Indrapuri) for its flex at Ayappa Mandir, Kali Badi Road, and Chaska Momos for its advertisement in Saket Nagar.

Similarly, Randeep Coaching classes’ advertisement was at Vijay Market. Complaint was lodged at Govindpura police station.

Another complaint has been lodged against Shiv Tent House and catering for its advertisement at Regal Homes at Piplani police station. Complaints against Balaji Automobiles and services and Jai Bholenath Tiffin centre have been lodged at Awadhpuri police station.

Uma Shankar Tiwari, environmentalist and resident of Bagmugalia, said, “We are demanding removal of hoardings banners to protect the trees. Privates parties consider this as a free-of-cost advertising platform. Nailing posters, flexes and pamphlets on trees is cheapest way to advertise.”

