Bhopal: BMC Continues Name Changing Spree To Erase Mughal History

Bhopal Municipal Corporation office | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) continued its name changing spree to erase the Mughal History.

Now, Hamidia Road from Alpana Tiraha to Bhopal Talkies has been renamed as Gurunanak Marg. The BMC council has passed a proposal in its meeting on Monday. However, opposition Congress staged a boycott from the House.

BMC chairman Kishan Suryavanshi said: “Today, Hamidia Road has been named as Gurunanak Marg. Later on, name of Hamidia Hospital will also be changed. It will be done gradually.”

Earlier, Islam Nagar has been changed to Jagdishpur in February 2023 and Nashrullaganj has been changed to Bherunda in April 2023 and Hoshangabad has been changed to Narmadapuram.

In Bhopal, Barkheda Pathani (BHEL) has been changed after name of former PM Lalbahadur Shashtri Nagar (BHEL). Habibganj Railway station has been changed as Rani Kamlapati Railway station.

On Monday, Corporator Devendra Bhargav tabling the proposal, said: “It is a great pleasure for all of us that Hamidia Road which was named after Hamidullah Khan, erstwhile ruler of Bhopal, has been changed to Gurunanak Marg. Hamidullah Khan was responsible for delay in the merger of Bhopal to India. He wanted to merge Bhopal to Pakistan. On August 15, 1947when the tri-colour was unfurled at Jumerati GPO, Hamidullah’s soldiers resorted to lathicharge. Four persons were also gunned down when they tried to celebrate at Boras River fair in Raisen. Dhan Singh, Chhotelal, Mangal Singh, Vishal Singh were gunned down. This was situation in Bhopal during rule of Hamidullah Khan.”

Besides, PM Housing complex of Transport Nagar, Kokta, has been named after name of former CM Babulal Gaur. Similarly, Dussehra Maidan has been named after name of Babulal Gaur. PM Housing Complex, Malikhedi, has been named as former MLA late Gaurishankar Kaushal.