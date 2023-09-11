Bhopal: Biker Dies In Head-on Collision With Another Bike In Karond

Road Accident | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): One biker rammed his bike into another on Sunday late night in Karond in which both of them were injured, the police said.

The police added that one biker died during treatment, while the another one is said to be in a critical condition.

Investigating officer (IO) Karan Singh said that the man who died was Rao Sahab Singh (40), who used to work at a liquor shop. On Sunday at 11 pm, he was heading towards his house on his bike. As soon as he reached near Karond square, another biker coming from the wrong direction collided head on with his bike. Both of them fell on the ground. Singh’s head banged against the ground and he was rushed to Hamidia hospital for treatment where he succumbed to injuries later.