Bhopal: Blood clotting only in 5% cases in third wave of corona

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Blood clotting has been found to be a major ailment in Covid patients, according to cardiologists. However, cases of blood clotting is only 5% in third wave in comparison to 30% observed during the second wave, say doctors.

Dr RK Singh, cardiologist at Gandhi Medical College (GMC), said, Heart complications are quite less in third wave. In second wave, we had observed complications like clotting, which was about 30%. It is up to 5% in third wave. Cases are less but are still there. Line of treatment is same if case of clotting comes to knowledge. It is true that due to less hospitalisation. But we cannot deny that people are safe in third wave of corona.

According to cardiologists, a majority of new infections - up to 90 per cent in confirmed cases - are asymptomatic or mild symptomatic. The occupancy of hospital beds, oxygen beds, and ICU beds have remained low. People who are fully vaccinated are unlikely to develop symptomatic disease.

Then, there is the situation where many people are ìincidentallyî detected. They were found Covid positive when they were admitted for some other health reason. They did not visit hospital with corona symptoms but due to some other health problem. Nearly all Covid patients in the ICU are those who are either non-vaccinated or have pre-existing ailment.

Cardiologist Dr Subroto Mandal said, Most Covid patients develop cold and cough and they were in home isolation. And they recovered. Hospitalisation was very less. Vaccinations and actions like night curfews tend to flatten the curve.

He added that most Covid deaths were associated with comorbidities like heart attack, brain stroke or other problems. ìBut yes, there were some deaths because of coronavirus only,î he said.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Padma Shri award winners to be feted by chief minister today

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 12:04 AM IST