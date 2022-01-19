Bhopal: Biting cold continues in state; Yellow alert for cold day

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The spell of biting cold continued in most of the part of the state on Tuesday, according to meteorological department report. However, there was respite from biting cold in day time in state capital but in evening time, chill continued to prevail.

Yellow alert has been issued for cold day like situation in many districts like Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Singrauli, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind. Moderate to dense fog situation is likely at Bhind, Morena, Datia, Gwalior, Sagar, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Ujjain, Shajapur.

In last 24 hours, Sagar, Gwalior-Chambal division experienced moderate to dense fog while Shahdol, Ujjain and Rewa divisions experienced light to moderate fog. Rajgarh, Datia, Tikamgarh, Gwalior experienced severe cold day like condition while Sagar, Nowgong,Shajapur, Damoh, Rewa and Guna experience moderate cold day.

At temperature front, Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 22.7 degree Celsius while it recorded minimum temperature of 8.2 degree Celsius. Similarly, Indore recorded 24.5 degree Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 11.4 degree Celsius.

According to meteorological department, Cold day conditions occurred over north Madhya Pradesh. Dense to very dense fog occurred north Madhya Pradesh. During the next 24 hours, dense to very dense fog may occur over north Madhya Pradesh.

A western disturbance is expected to affect western Himalayas from tonight. Another western disturbance is likely to approach western Himalayas by January 21st. An induced cyclonic circulation is expected to form over north west Rajasthan by January 21st. Cyclonic circulation in Kerala and adjoining area at lower levels. A cyclonic circulation is over Bangladesh and adjoining areas.

Cities - night temp(deg/cel)

Gwalior - 3.6

Umaria - 4.7

Datia - 5.0

Khajuraho - 5.0

Nowgong - 5.0

Guna - 5.6

Damoh - 6.8

Pachmarhi - 7.0

Raisen - 7.0

Tikamgarh - 7.0

Sidhi - 7.2

Sagar - 7.4

Satna - 7.4

Jabalpur - 7.8

