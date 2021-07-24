Bhopal: BHEL completes turbine model test for Polavaram Hydro project

Bhopal: BHEL, Bhopal has successfully completed the Turbine Model Test for 12 x 80 MW Polavaram Hydro Electric Project located in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The test has been carried out in Hydro Lab from July 5 to 13 in presence of customer representatives from APGENCO, WAPCOS & MEIL.

In a function held in Hydro Laboratory, C Ananda Executive Director (HEP-Bhopal) handed over a copy of ‘Model Test Results’ to K RatnaBabu, ED, Civil, APGENCO in presence of senior officials from APGENCO, WAPCOS & MEIL.

The project has 12 Turbine–Generator Sets, each of 80 MW rating Kaplan type turbine operating under rated net head of 27.0 m. The design and development of turbine suitable for this project was carried out by COE-HM (Hydro Lab) Engineers of BHEL, Bhopal Unit. The test proved the turbine capability to meet the guaranteed efficiency, output and other guaranteed parameters.

In order to prove the guaranteed parameters of Hydro machinery, BHEL’s Bhopal Unit is equipped with unique facility for manufacturing & testing of prototype model of Hydro equipment at its ‘Centre Of Excellence (Hydro Machinery)’ in which more than 66 models have successfully established the contractual guarantees.

K RatnaBabu Executive Director, Civil (APGENCO) congratulated BHEL and Hydro Laboratory group in particular for completing the 1st milestone as per contract schedule exceeding the guaranteed efficiency values.

In box

BHEL supplied Hydro Sets account for more than 45% of the total Hydro Power sets in India. BHEL has successfully executed hydro projects of more than 500 sets totalling supply of 30000 MW of Hydro Power equipments globally which is a testimony of BHEL’s market leadership in the hydro business segment.