Bhopal: We are not just heart of India but people with heart, says chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: Assuring investors for a good return of their investments in Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Saturday, “We are not just the heart of India, but are people with a heart,” as per official spokesperson.

Chouhan’s observation came during his address at Horasis India Meeting, 2021 session on, Madhya Pradesh – India’s Emerging Economic Tiger, where he stated plans to make Madhya Pradesh (MP) India’s ideal investment destination.

“We don’t have one but multiple unique points like 30% forest cover, a hub of minerals, Asia’s largest dam and 8.5 crore population with a focus on skilled manpower. I believe in PM’s dream of Atmnrirbhar Bharat, and if we are to achieve that dream, we have to make state Atmnanirbhar,” he remarked.

Chouhan said when Prime Minister announced his vision of Atmnanirbhar Bharat, he was undergoing treatment for corona. “Working from the hospital, I made the road map for Atmannirbhar Madhya Pradesh virtually with national and international stakeholders and even put project execution in place. There are four pillars of Atmnanirbhar Madhya Pradesh - physical infrastructure, governance, health and education, and economy and employment,” he added.

He said Madhya Pradesh’s development lies in attracting investment and government is focused on it.

“I welcome you all to Madhya Pradesh to invest. We hope you get the benefit and help in attaining dream of Atmnanirbhar Bharat. I promise you won’t be disappointed,” he added.