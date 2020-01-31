Bhopal: Bhagwat to meet Pracharaks, RSS outfits

BHOPAL: Head of Rashtriya Sayam Sewak Sangh, Mohan Bhagwat, is on a six-day visit to MP.
Bhatwat who arrived at Bhopal on Friday reached the RSS office, Samidha, where he discussed with Sangh office-bearers about various issues.
From Bhopal, he left for Guna where he will take part in a training programme for the youth. After that, he will return to Bhopal and meet the Pracharaks.
Bhagwat will also meet the members of the RSS outfits, but only a few of them will get entry to the meeting.
The meeting of the Sangh members amidst rallies in support and in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) across the country is considered important.
Bhagwat will also review the work being done by RSS Pracharaks and the office-bearers of its outfits.
The RSS is going to launch a public awareness campaign in favour of CAA.
They will try to dispel doubts about the CAA, and a strategy for it will be charted out at the meeting.
