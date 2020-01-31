Bhopal: Bhagwat to meet Pracharaks, RSS outfits

BHOPAL: Head of Rashtriya Sayam Sewak Sangh, Mohan Bhagwat, is on a six-day visit to MP.

Bhatwat who arrived at Bhopal on Friday reached the RSS office, Samidha, where he discussed with Sangh office-bearers about various issues.

From Bhopal, he left for Guna where he will take part in a training programme for the youth. After that, he will return to Bhopal and meet the Pracharaks.

Bhagwat will also meet the members of the RSS outfits, but only a few of them will get entry to the meeting.