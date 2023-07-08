Bhopal: Bhadoria Reinstated As Ujjain Congress President

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee reinstated Ravi Bhadoria as Ujjain district Congress president after the observers found the allegations against him baseless.

Earlier on June 18, the PCC had relieved Bhadoria of the post after an alleged audio of the Congress leader had gone viral on social media. The party has served notice on him asking to submit a reply within three days and on the failure of which action would be initiated against him.

An audio clip had gone viral on social media in which allegedly Bhadoria was heard sharing his thoughts about the ticket distribution for the upcoming state assembly elections.

Bhadoria allegedly was also heard using objectionable language against the certain local Congress leaders. State general secretary Rajiv Singh said following the complaint Bhadoria was removed from the post.

The observers were appointed to look into the complaint. They found the audio clip fake and fabricated. On the basis of their report, the decision of removal from the post was rolled back.