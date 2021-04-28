Bhopal: Battle against corona continues: Infected while ferrying Yamraj during C-awareness campaign

BHOPAL: About half a dozen members of the Search and Research Society team that were engaged in a Covid Awareness Campaign continued to carry the message among the people despite their member getting afflicted. The infected member was immediately isolated, the other team members got tested—but the campaign continued as it was getting a good response.

“Our team comprised six members, but used to keep four members in reserve to handle unforeseen circumstances,” said Monika Jain, convener of Search and Research Society. “The team had an Awareness Rath with video and audio messages, besides Yamraj and his team, to convey the message to people about how lethal the new virus is. As our team had direct interaction with the people, we could easily convince them, besides answering general queries,” added Jain.

“The team was made up of young college-going students. Our coordinator, Mohammad Wajid, was the first to be detected Covid-positive. He used to bring our Yamraj—played by Harsh— from his home and drop him off again. It was understood that Harsh was positive, but he recovered fast while Wajid had to be admitted to hospital. Even Wajid, who tested positive on April 15, recovered, but his family members, including his wife, Asifa, and father, Iliyas, got infected.