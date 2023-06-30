Bhopal Bank Fraud: CBI Case Against Private Company, Others

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The CBI has conducted searches and registered a case against private company and others including its managing director for defrauding banks.
A consortium of banks disbursed term loans worth Rs 50.25 crore to directors of M/s Shree Mandvi Vibhag Sahkari Khand Udyog Mandali Ltd, Ravindrabhai Patel, Managing Director, unidentified individuals and government employees.
The CBI office of Bhopal had registered a case following a complaint made by Union Bank of India, Ahmedabad.
