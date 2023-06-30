Indore: PMLA Court Sentences Wife Of PWD Engineer Of 3-Yr Jail 

Enforcement Directorate (ED) |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a case of money laundering to the tune of Rs 3.95 crore the designated PMLA Court has sentenced the wife of an engineer of PWD Bharti Bhasne to 3 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000.

Non-payment of the fine will lead to an extension of imprisonment by six more months, said the ruling. Her husband Jitendra Bhasne was also accused in the case, but his name was removed from the list of accused on his death during the trial.

Dr Dharmendra Tada, Special judge of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) 2002 and 7th Additional Session Judge of Bhopal pronounced the verdict in 123 pages.

Case was registered by Sub Zonal Office of Enforcement Directorate Indore

The case was registered by Sub Zonal Office of Enforcement Directorate Indore in January 2012. The investigating officer of the case was also the then Assistant Director of ED Indore, AK Shrivastav.

Jitendra Bhasne was a PWD engineer in Bhopal Circle-2, in February 2009 and the Income Tax Department raided his place and found undisclosed income. Later, the Lokayukta too raided his place in May 2010 and conducted an investigation.

ED and other investigative agencies concluded that the couple had indulged in money laundering of their excess income through Bharti, who was an insurance agent by taking policies under fake names.

