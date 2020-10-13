Bhopal: Bank accidentally gives auto driver Rs 30,000 more; he returns the money

BHOPAL: An auto-driver displayed honesty and returned Rs 30,000 to a bank that he had been given by mistake. The incident happened on Monday. The driver, Samad Khan had gone to withdraw Rs 50,000 from Central Bank of India (CBI). The branch is located at Shahjahanabad.

Khan, when withdrew the money, sought change of Rs 10,000 from the cashier as all the notes were in denomination of Rs 2,000. But, instead of giving him Rs 10,000 the bank cashier accidentally gave him Rs 40,000.

Khan realised after returning that the money was more than he had withdrawn and decided to return it.

However, he was apprehensive about the possibility of landing in trouble as he thought the bank may level allegations against him. He thus approached police.

Shahjahanabad police went with him and got the money deposited in the bank. SHO Shahjahanabad Jaheer Khan said the driver approached him and sought help in returning the money.

He was skeptical as how would the bank employees react to it and he thought they may frame for taking more money, he said. However, the bank appreciated his gesture, added the SHO.