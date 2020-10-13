Bhopal: Kirti Ballet and Performing Arts stages dance drama ‘Gita’ at Mayaram Surjan Smriti Bhavan

BHOPAL: Kirti Ballet and Performing Arts organised a dance drama ‘Gita’ in Mayurbhanj Chhau dance at Mayaram Surjan Smriti Bhavan in the city.

Choreographed by Madhav Barik , the 15-minute dance drama talks about dialogue between Lord Krishna and Arjun at the battle ground of Kurukshetra.

Krishna motivated Arjun to take up arms even if the opposite army included his kin.

The event began with the performance of physical exercises on Chhau Bols and counting. Then they performed six types of challis holding swords and shields in their hands.