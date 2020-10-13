Bhopal: Kirti Ballet and Performing Arts stages dance drama ‘Gita’ at Mayaram Surjan Smriti Bhavan

BHOPAL: Kirti Ballet and Performing Arts organised a dance drama ‘Gita’ in Mayurbhanj Chhau dance at Mayaram Surjan Smriti Bhavan in the city.
Choreographed by Madhav Barik , the 15-minute dance drama talks about dialogue between Lord Krishna and Arjun at the battle ground of Kurukshetra.
Krishna motivated Arjun to take up arms even if the opposite army included his kin.
The event began with the performance of physical exercises on Chhau Bols and counting. Then they performed six types of challis holding swords and shields in their hands.
The dance drama was prepared at a 15-day workshop on Mayurbhanj Chhau under the guidance of Barik. It was organised by the group city in association with Sangeet Natak Akademi, New Delhi. The group organised the workshop after the gap of seven months because of corona pandemic and subsequent lockdown.
At the workshop, attended by eight participants, Barik taught them about the basics of Mayurbhanj Chhau and its origin. He also taught some Chhau steps including ‘Chaliya,’ ‘Talvar Chalan,’ ‘Dharan,’ ‘Chokh,’ ‘Tabka,’ ‘Ufliyan,’ and ‘Bol’.
Those present on the occasion included theatre artist Mukesh Sharma, writer Pramod Tambat and dietician Nidhi Deewan, Vibha Shrivastava conducted the function.
