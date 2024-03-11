Bhopal: Bailable Warrant Against Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur

Pragya Singh Thakur | PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A special NIA court of Mumbai’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) court, on Monday, has issued a bailable warrant against Bhopal sitting Lok Sabha MP Pragya Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, for failing to appear before it despite repeated warnings.

Special judge Justice A K Lahoti issued a warrant of Rs 10,000 against Thakur on Monday and asked the probe agency to file a report by March 20.

Thakur and six others are facing trial in the case under provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). NIA court is currently recording statements of the accused. The special court had earlier directed the accused in the case to appear before it for hearings. Advocate Shahid Nadeem who appears on behalf of Malegaon blast victims, informed Free Press, “Xerox copy of medical certificate was submitted in NIA court. Therefore, the court issued bailable warrant of Rs 10,000 to Pragya Thakur on failing to appear in court.”

LoP gave false statement: Vijayvargiya

State Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has hit back at Leader of Opposition (LoP) Umang Singhar for stating that government had not consulted him while appointing new Lokayukta. Interacting with media persons at Mantralaya on Monday, Vijayvargiya said Singhar made a false statement.

A senior officer of Chief Minister House had visited Singhar’s house to inform about appointment of new Lokayukta. His consent along with Chief Minister and Chief Justice is needed. The officer remained at LoP’s house for an hour and even informed that decision to appoint new Lokayukta could also be taken on the basis of mandate. Chief minister Mohan Yadav telephoned Singhar about the issue.