Bhopal: Delhi Stops Deepak’s Re-Entry Into BJP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The central leadership of the BJP has stopped the reentry of Deepak Joshi who defected to the Congress before the assembly election. Son of former chief minister Kailash Joshi, Deepak, contested the assembly election from Khategaon. After losing the election, he wants to return to his parent party. Deepak, former legislators of the Congress Arunoday Choubey and Shivdayal Bagri were to join the BJP on Monday.

After the intervention of Delhi, only Choubey and Bagri were allowed to join the party. About the joining of Deepak, BJP’s state president VD Sharma said, “Karwan chal raha hain aur log jud te ja rahein hai” (Caravan is going on and people are joining it). According to sources, Deepak was told to wait for some time. Deepak said he was told to reach the BJP office, but he was stopped. He said he was desirous of returning to his parent party.

Anger among BJP leaders

Anger was palpable among the BJP leaders over the joining of Arunoday Choubey who defected to the ruling party following mediation by minister, Govind Singh Rajput. Choubey comes from Khurai Vidhan Sabha constituency in Sagar, and Singh was opposed to taking him into the party. The Congress was mulling over fielding Choubey from Sagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Video of Bagri went viral

A video of Shivdayal Bagri dancing with a woman went viral on the social media. The BJP leaders took Bagri to task for the video.