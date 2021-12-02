Bhopal: Ayurvedic doctor commits suicide

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A doctor posted at Pandit Khushilal Sharma Government Ayurvedic Hospital in Bhopal allegedly committed suicide by hanging from ceiling fan at his residence, sources said on Thursday.

The police have recovered a handwritten note from the spot, in which the doctor identified as Sanjay Gupta wrote that he is responsible for his death.

Police sources said Gupta, 36, a resident of Rewa district, was living at a rented house at Nirmal Kalpana Suicide along with his friend Deepak Soni.

“He was under depression because of the death of his mother. He had also taken divorced from his wife,” a police officer said.

The officer said that Deepak Soni, who is posted at Satpura Bhawan, had gone on his duty on Wednesday morning. When he returned, he found the house locked from inside. When Gupta didn’t open the door, Soni peeped into the room through a window and spotted Gupta hanging from the ceiling fan.

On getting information, a police team rushed to the spot and sent the body for autopsy.

