Bhopal: As FAR has not been changed, clouds of difficulty hover over officers’ colony

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bureaucrats are worried, since the floor area ratio (FAR) in the low-density area has not been changed in the amended draft master plan.

Several IAS and IPS officers have bought land in Whispering Palms Colony near the Ratibad area in Khudaganj.

A few of them have built bungalows there. The approved FAR in the colony is 0.06. In the previous master plan draft, it was proposed that the FAR would be 0.75, but it has been changed to 0.06.

The senior officers who have already built their bungalows expected that if the FAR was 0.75, they would get it compounded.

Since the FAR of the low-density area has not been changed, their plans to legalise the illegal construction have failed.

Many officers have even purchased 10,000 square feet land. According to the FAR, they can construct over 600 square feet area.

Some of the officers have even constructed 5,000 square feet area. They built bedrooms and halls in the name of servant quarter and garage for which they took permission. So, the officers are facing problems.

It will be a major problem for those who have bought plots of land in Prempura, Seonia Gaur, Barkhedi Khurd, Khudaganj, Mendori, Mendora and other places, since FAR has not been changed.

Apart from bureaucrats, big businessmen have also bought lands in this colony.

Since FAR in low-density area has not been changed, the buyers will not be able to use the land for building houses.