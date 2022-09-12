Bhopal: Artist Govind showcase resettlement during creation of Bangladesh in his acrylic work

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Govind Vishwas has showcased the re-settlement of the people during the creation of Bangladesh in 1971 in his acrylic works ‘Searching Space’ on canvas in a solo art exhibition.

The 14-day exhibition which began at Hutheesing Visual Arts Centre, Ahmedabad, is part of ‘Anubhav’ series which imafoundation.com, London have been running for over 7 years in support of promoting talented artists in India and abroad.

The campaign is themed on artists whose art is genuinely inspired and dedicated.

Artist Govind from Bhopal says that his works are about natural phenomena and their impact on the environment. “The relationship between growth and transformation and the complexity of the structures they engender, guide my practice,” he says/

“My earlier works are based on time and space, which others can easily connect to. Visual forms are also a kind of language that people connect to more easily,” he said.

He further said “My family also faced re-habitation during the separation of Bangladesh in 1971. I heard lots of stories from my grandmother which are represented in my works. In my larger works I am searching for my identity with the just the way we learn a written and spoken language, so do we learn a visual language.”

He said culture plays an important part in this. Most of his new works are also related to personal space and incidents. They reflect various issues that he has been dealing with in his life.

In particular, land disputes have been a contentious issue in his family. “I tend to work on many pieces at the same time. I feel that this organic process of making things, allows me to do research, to challenge myself and to renew my work constantly. I get my inspiration through nature, animals and design. Following the phenomena of the universe, I induce movement in materials to create natural architecture,” Govind says.

Well-known architect from Ahmedabad, Hiren Patel, inaugurated the exhibition on September 8. It will remain open for art lovers till September 10.