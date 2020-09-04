Bhopal: Areawise list of COVID patients in Bhopal as declared by the Health Department on September 4

Madhya Pradesh on Thursday reported the highest single-day rise of 1,672 new coronavirus cases, which pushed the state's infection count to 68,586, health officials said.

With 30 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll rose to 1,483, they said.

Four patients died in Indore, three each in Bhopal, Jabalpur and Vidisha, and two each in Gwalior, Neemuch, Sagar and Guna, the officials said.

Besides, the virus claimed one life each in Ratlam, Shivpuri, Khandwa, Datia, Chhatarpur, Satna, Chhindwara, Harda and Mandla.

A total of 1,091 people were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in the state to 52,215.

Bhopal's case tally now stands at 11,056 along with 296 fatalities.

At 3,849, Indore has the highest number of active cases in the state followed by 1,598 and 1,560 cases in Gwalior and Bhopal respectively.

The state has 5,689 active containment zones at present.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 68,586, new cases 1,672, death toll 1,483, recovered 52,215, active cases 14,888, people tested so far 14,43,477.

Areawise list of COVID patients in Bhopal as on August 29:

1 jawan found infected with police lines Jahangirabad

2 people got positive from police lines

1 person infected from Old Police Lines control room

Report of 3 members of same family came positive from Bharat Talkies Sardar Patel Colony

3 people infected from Eme Center

1 person came positive from SBI MP Nagar branch

2 infected with Kotak Mahindra Bank branch mPinagar

2 people came positive from Central Bank of India Arera Hills Branch

1 person infected from 7th Battalion Narmada Bhavan

Bengali Colony Panchsheel Nagar report of 3 members of same family came positive

4 people turned positive from Park View Kolar

3 people from the same family came positive from MP Nagar

Total Patient 11,447

Total death 299

Total fine 9316

3 infected out of Malviya Nagar