Bhopal: Archaeologists Ravindra Korisettar, Narayan Vyas conferred Dr Vishnu Sridhar Wakankar Rashtriya Samman

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Prof Ravindra Korisettar and Dr Narayan Vyas were feted with ‘Dr Vishnu Shridhar Wakankar Rashtriya Samman’ for 2018-19 and 2019-20 respectively on Wednesday at the State Museum in the city.

Minister for culture and tourism Usha Thakur feted them with a shawl, a citation and an honorarium of two lakh rupees.

Vyas, 73, from Ujjain is an eminent scholar and a retired senior archaeologist of Archaeological Survey of India. He is a disciple of Padmashree Dr. Vishnu Shridhar Wakankar

He made a significant contribution to giving Indian rock painting a special place on the world stage. Even after retiring in the year 2009, he has remained a constant source of inspiration for the students and researchers of Bhopal's school, colleges and universities for the conservation and management of archeology, especially rock painting. He has participated in many national and international seminars and has published more than 100 research papers.

Prof. Ravindra Korisettar, 70, from Karnataka received training in the field of archeology under the guidance of Sankaliya. He chose prehistory as his subject in archeology and contributed significantly to Indian prehistory in getting an important place in the world. He was actively associated with various scientific laboratories and research journals and some of these research journals were also edited by him. Hundreds of his research papers have been published nationally and internationally. He has written many books on the subject of Indian prehistory. He has been associated with administrative and research work for the last 50 years along with teaching-learning. Principal secretary culture and tourism Sheo Shekhar Shukla along with officers of culture and archeology department were present.

‘Archaeology is the base of Indian culture’: Minister Usha Thakur said that archaeology is the base of Indian culture. Sincere and diligent research by archaeologists will introduce future generations to the golden ancient history. She said that without Dr Vishnu Shridhar Wakankar, Bhimbetka would not have been discovered. This award, instituted in his honour, will continue to be given to archaeologists doing research in Indian culture and history

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 11:30 PM IST